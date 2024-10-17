Yorkshire’s only independent specialist veterinary hospital opens in Wetherby

Trio behind Vita Referrals aims to establish a fairer and more open system for surgical pet care

A new specialist veterinary clinic has opened its doors in Wetherby, led by one of the most experienced surgical teams in the UK.

Vets Rob Quinn, Nick Blackburn and Stuart Cooke have launched Vita Referrals to offer orthopaedic and neuro surgery to pets in Yorkshire and beyond.

With a focus on being open, honest and fair, the new clinic aims to ensure every pet owner has access to reasonably priced surgical care. Vita Referrals lists costs for all of its major surgical specialities on its website, where clients should notice a significant reduction compared to other providers. Upfront, fixed costs with a 12-month post-surgical complications warranty will ensure pet-owners don’t get a nasty surprise due to creeping costs.

The state-of-the-art clinic is based on the Thorp Park Estate in Wetherby. A team of 15 are already in place, which will rise to 20 within the next year. Clients will need to be referred to the clinic by a vet, but pet owners are able to request their preferred choice of treatment provider.

Vita Referrals will offer treatment to pets with a wide range of injuries and illnesses including spinal conditions, cruciate disease, fractures, arthritis and elbow disease. With the three founders sharing over 60 years combined experience, the clinic will be the only one in the country capable of offering the two available canine hip replacement systems, allowing all sizes of dogs and cats to access the gold-standard treatment for hip disease.