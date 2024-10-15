Retro train’s nostalgic trip back to the 70s

PASSENGERS from across Cumbria, Borders and North Yorkshire have the opportunity to take a nostalgic trip back to the 1970s as the Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company launches their festive charter train to Chester.

The line is famous for historic steam trains however, this new charter train goes back to the era of maxi dresses, platform shoes and tank tops with classic diesel and heritage carriages.

The special charter train will be picking up passengers from Carlisle, Appleby, Kirkby Stephen, Settle, Hellifield and Clitheroe on Tuesday, 19 November, for a festive trip to Chester for the Christmas Markets.

Fine dining is also available for those catching the train before Clitheroe, and there will be a buffet car for first and standard class along the route.

Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company Deputy Chairman, John Moorhouse said: Following the popularity of our recent Christmas charter trains to York, we decided to offer people somewhere different this year, and Chester is the ideal location. Previously we have run a steam train, however, there is real nostalgia for the heritage carriages and engines from the 70s, something we have never done before. We are going back to the days of the slogan ‘Let the train take the strain’ and hope some passengers will get into the spirit of the day and come in 70s outfits. We have planned this charter to coincide with the Christmas Markets in Chester and provide people living along the Settle Carlisle line with an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping and sightseeing.

The charter train will take the scenic journey down the world-famous Settle-Carlisle line along the way, named the best train ride in Europe by the travel experts and publishers, Lonely Planet.

The Christmas Charter Train to Chester is on Tuesday, 19 November and tickets are now available from the Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company’s website – https://settle-carlisle.co.uk/chester-christmas-markets-special-heritage-train/