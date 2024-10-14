Artmakers’ pride seeing his artwork featured alongside famous artists

Oliver, one of the artmakers at Yorkshire charity Henshaws, says he feels ‘happy and proud’ to have his work selling alongside pieces by well-known artists including Ann Shrager and Heather Burton.

The 40-year-old artmaker, who has anxiety, dyspraxia, dyslexia and speech and language difficulties, is one of several people supported by the sight loss and disability charity Henshaws whose artwork has been featured in the Art Anonymous sale.

The art sale, organised by Henshaws, includes donated pieces by well-known artists as well as work created by those who attend the charity’s Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, known as artmakers.

To view the artwork click here

Oliver, from Yorkshire, began attending the Arts and Crafts Centre in 2017 and says it has changed his life.

He said: “It’s an amazing place, it changed my life around this place.”

Oliver, who has worked on several collaborative projects across the workshops run at the centre as well as the Art Anonymous sale, added: “I do woodwork all the time, I love it here, I love the people.”

Reflecting on how he feels when someone buys his art, he said: “Happy and proud.”

Art Anonymous is live online now after launching earlier this month, and all pieces, including those donated by renowned artists are priced at £100 with money raised going to Henshaws.

Those who buy pieces from the anonymous sale will be none the wiser as to whether they’re purchasing a piece by a professional artist, or a work created by a Henshaw’s artmaker – with the artist’s identity not revealed until after purchase.

The inclusive art sale aims to highlight that regardless of physical ability, everyone has the potential to create beautiful and meaningful artwork.

The art sale will remain on the Henshaws website until all the artwork is sold.