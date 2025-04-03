Saltergate Girls’ Football Team: A Journey of Triumph and Opportunity

A Report written by Miss Lisa Tremble, PE Teacher, Coach and Manager

After securing victory in the ESFA Pokémon Primary Cup County Finals at Richmond, the Saltergate girls were crowned North Yorkshire County Champions. Their football journey continued to flourish, leading to more tournament wins, exciting opportunities, and unforgettable memories. Winning this tournament earned them an invitation to compete in the Regional Finals at The Liverpool Football Academy on 27 March.

HTAFC Tournament Victory

Building on their success, the school entered the team into a local tournament organised by The Harrogate Town Community Foundation and The Premier League Primary Stars. This event, held at Rossett School on 25 February, featured five teams from across Harrogate, including two from their strongest rivals, Oatlands Primary School. The girls remained unbeaten, winning four matches and drawing one, clinching victory on goal difference with an impressive 20 goals scored. Their skill, resilience, and teamwork were truly remarkable.

Winning this tournament meant they were invited to represent Harrogate Town and Saltergate at another Regional Final in Newcastle just two weeks later.

Premier League Primary Stars Regional Finals – Newcastle

On 11 March, the team travelled to Newcastle University for the Premier League Primary Stars Regional Finals, organised by the Newcastle United Foundation. The day started with an exciting opportunity: the girls had their photo taken with the Premier League Trophy, a rare and memorable experience.

The tournament featured a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The competition was fierce:

Newcastle United (1-1 draw)

Hartlepool (0-1 loss)

Sunderland (0-0 draw)

Middlesbrough (5-0 win)

Carlisle (2-0 win)

Finishing second in the group, the girls advanced to the semi-finals against Sunderland, securing a dramatic 1-0 victory with a crucial penalty save. The final against Newcastle United was intense, but with solid defending and relentless pressure, they secured a 1-0 win, becoming Northern Champions and earning a place at the Premier League Primary Stars National Finals in June at Molineux Stadium.

Their unforgettable day continued with an exclusive St James’ Park stadium tour and a workshop, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the team.