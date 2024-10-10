The Spotted Ox, Tockwith to close for a £110,000 revamp

The Spotted Ox in Tockwith, a popular village pub and destination for walkers and cyclists, is to close at the end of service on 13th October for a £110,000 revamp by new licensee Alex O’Dell and Heineken owned Star Pubs1. The family and dog friendly local will reopen early November with six new jobs created.

Alex, who also manages The Ship Inn at Aldborough and The Old Black Swan in Bedale has now taken on the lease of The Spotted Ox which he had been running on a temporary basis since August 2023. During his time behind the bar he has transformed the pub’s fortunes, doubling trade on the back of introducing food, coffee and live entertainment, and created eight new jobs.

Says Alex: “When I took over The Spotted Ox as a temporary manager, it was very quiet and little used. It is now the beating heart of village life. We are open every lunch and evening for food, except Mondays. Dominoes, Darts, Cricket and football teams are all based here and shove-ha’penny is played too. We also show live Sky Sports & TNT Sports, host regular quizzes and live music and are popular with local shoots.

“The pub is tired looking and in need of some TLC. I have made some improvements already, but the investment will take The Spotted Ox to the next level, improving the ambience for our many regulars and visitors whilst retaining its traditional character. I shall also be opening the newly decorated Forge Coffee Shop & Tea Room soon after the pub reopens, which as well as serving teas and coffees will be used to host village events.”

Outside, the Spotted Ox will be completely overhauled, redecorated in a smart chalky grey with darker grey windows and new signage and lighting. A timber pergola will be added to the side of the pub with festoon style lighting, providing an alfresco eating and dining space for 12. The re-landscaped garden has further seating for 100 on new garden furniture as well as a giant chess set. The newly created “Forge Coffee Shop & Tea Room” will also have seating for 40+ and open direct onto the beer garden.

Inside, the dated interior will be given a smarter, lighter look and feel. In the bar/dining area the walls will be redecorated in a muted green and French grey with classic style wall and pendant light fittings. The furniture will be a mix of deep button back leather seating and floral fabric covered free standing furniture. The locals bar will be redecorated in muted green with the bar and windows painted in a contrasting grey. A new log burning stove and dart board are being fitted as well as old sporting bric-a-brac. Country style fabrics will complete the look. The toilets are also being upgraded with feature walls as part of the investment.

The menu will continue to offer pub classics done to a high standard using fresh great quality ingredients, locally sourced wherever possible. As well as a cracking Sunday lunch it will include the pub’s signature homemade pies – Chicken, Leek & Bacon, Steak & Guinness, Minted Lamb and Homity (V) – and its buttermilk chicken burgers, Parmos as well as specials.

The drinks include five cask ales, a wide selection of gins and barista style coffee using locally roasted Dancing Goat coffee beans.

Says Star Pubs Area Manager, Simon Whiter: “Alex has immersed himself in village life and has been welcomed with open arms by the community. Having been in the Armed Forces and worked as a Savoy chef, Alex is the perfect licensee for The Spotted Ox. He has a real passion for quality and great organisational skills. The refurbishment will take The Spotted Ox up a notch – in keeping with the improved service – but retain its character. I wish Alex, his team and the customers of The Spotted Ox many happy days ahead.”