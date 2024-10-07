Wellspring launches awareness initiative

Harrogate mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy & Training, is calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress green for mental health this month.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness. Those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign should choose a date this month to wear a green item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s affordable counselling services.

This campaign ties in with World Mental Health Day on Thursday 10 October 2024, which raises awareness of mental health and drives positive change for everyone’s mental health. The theme for 2024 is: It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace.

Nick Garrett, Interim Executive Director of Wellspring, said: The cost to employers of poor mental health is £51bn per year. People work in spite of illness and cannot perform at their full ability, which is costing employers around £24 bn annually. Our clients who are working parents tell us that when they struggle with their mental health it affects their work and their parenting. That’s why Wellspring works so hard to support working parents and their children and prevent further distress. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the fifth most common reason for workplace absence in 2022 was poor mental health. There is a high chance you have been affected by a mental health condition or you know someone who has. At Wellspring, we echo this research as the local demand for our services increases year on year. By taking part in Wellspring’s Dress Green Day, people will be making a very real difference. It is also an opportunity to continue the vitally important conversation surrounding mental health, especially in the workplace, and to raise money to support our vital services. It would be tremendous if you could Dress Green and be seen to support Wellspring. You could also ask your school, business or local community group to join in too. It’s a fun way to fundraise for us and a great way to start a conversation about mental health. World Mental Health Awareness Day is taking place on October 10, but you can choose any day in October to take part. Whatever suits you best. Once you’ve chosen your date, spread the word, tell everyone what you’re doing, when and why. You could pop one of our posters up in the office, share with your friends on social media or add a mention in your school newsletter. You could also set up your own fundraising page that is linked to Wellspring on JustGiving to collect your donations. If you prefer, you can also donate directly to us online through our Donation Form. For schools, businesses, churches, or local community groups, simply ask your students, employees, or members to make a suggested £2-10 donation to Wellspring and to wear something green instead of their usual clothing or uniform. This could be one green item or going all out in a fully green outfit with green accessories! Or you get creative with a green party, a green lunch or anything green themed.

Once an organisation has signed up, Wellspring will be in touch about sending out a #DressGreen resource pack, including stickers, a #DressGreen digital poster, and some specially designed mental wellbeing bookmarks. After the challenge has been completed Wellspring will send out a certificate for everyone who took part.

Just a small amount of money can help a working parent get back to work quickly. The counselling services Wellspring provides would cost clients a minimum of £50-£80 per session from a private counsellor, but Wellspring only asks clients to contribute what they can towards their sessions. Many can only pay a small amount and so the support of generous individuals, businesses, churches, and funding organisations helps to bridge this gap for clients.

Wellspring Therapy & Training is a charity based in Starbeck, Harrogate, providing affordable, psychological support to children, young people and adults experiencing emotional distress, and promoting good mental health through education and training.