Lymm 57 Harrogate 24

Saturday 5 October 2024 – Harrogate travelled to Lymm for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, and unfortunately conceded 57 points for the second successive away fixture as Lymm returned to the top of the table.

On a superb 4G surface, Lymm opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Ben Thompson, with Thomas Shard converting. Four minutes later they scored again. Harrogate was on the attack in Lymm’s 22, but turned the ball over. Lymm quickly transitioned from defence to attack and went the length of the pitch for their captain, Nathan Beesley, to go over and Shard to add the extras.

Following a technical offence that saw Lymm reduced to 14 men, Gate got back in the game in the 22nd minute with a try from Charlie Head that Tom Steene converted. However, Lymm extended their lead in the 26th minute. From broken play in midfield, they attacked and Mceachran went over for a converted try.

Not to be out done, Harrogate responded in the 30th minute. Kristan Dobson broke down the left, with the move being carried on by Amrit Sharma. Tom Steene drove for the line and though he did not score, he converted Jacob Percival’s try.

Lymm’s fourth and bonus point try came in the 36th minute through Patrick Jennings. With the conversion being missed, the half-time score was therefore 26 – 14 to Lymm.

There was no let up in pressure in the second half. Lymm scored tries in the 42nd and 45th minutes through Beesley and Callum Morris, though only the second was converted. A further converted try ensued in the 54th minute through Sam Wadsworth, and they nearly scored again in the 56th minute, but Harrogate’s cover defence squeezed them out in the corner.

Lymm’s 8th try came in the 62nd minute, with Harry Martin crossing for Shard to convert. Harrogate reduced the deficit in the 66th minute when Amrit Sharma was rewarded for his attacking endeavours when he scored in the left-hand corner, although the conversion was unsuccessful.

Lymm’s final score came in the 71st minute when James Pitcher went over for an unconverted try.

Gate then went searching for a try bonus point, and thought they had it in the 74th minute. They crossed but were brought back for a knock-on. However, that try did come 2 minutes later through Martin Dodds. With the conversion being missed, the game ended with Lymm victorious by 57 points to 24.

Gate’s outing next Saturday is at Rudding Lane, kick-off 3pm, against Chester when we hope our improved home form will pay dividends and provide success.

Teams:

Lymm: Wadsworth, Beesley (c), Pilkington, Wilson, Jennings, Shard, Morris, Mceachran, Pitcher, Hand, Thompson, Kermode, Martin, Hadland, Higginson.

Replacements: Hunter, Lilley, Makin, Stride, Manaton.

Harrogate: Miller, Sharma, Dobson, Brook, Triana, Steene, Pettitt, Percival, Head, Maycock, Dodds, Brady (c), Richardson, Tokaduadua, Hill.

Replacements: Fretwell, Russell, Shepherd, Challis, Katalau.

Referee: Michael Harris (RFU)

Assistant Referees: James Gray (RFU)

Steve Halliday (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC