Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebels parade through Harrogate to raise awareness of the threat to Rotary Wood from Danone/ Harrogate Spring Water proposed development

6 October 2024 – The Red Rebels will walk through Harrogate, then through the Valley Gardens, ending at Rotary Wood, and the entrance to Harrogate Spring Water (Danone).

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion Harrogate and Ilkley, and Leeds were dressed as Red Rebels and walked through Harrogate town centre, then down past Betty’s and to the Valley Gardens where they will walk slowly through the gardens towards Rotary Wood, and Danone (Harrogate Spring Water).

They will carried a banner and handed out leaﬂets raising awareness of the planning application from Harrogate Spring Water to extend their water bottling factory into the community Rotary Wood.

The Red Rebels symbolises the common blood we share with all species, they say they are dedicated to illuminating the global environmental crisis and supporting groups and organisations ﬁghting to save humanity and all species from mass extinction.

Catherine a SEND teacher from Leeds said:

Harrogate Spring Water (Danone) should be celebrating Harrogate not destroying a beautiful and historic area which means so much to so many people and families, who have been involved in these woodlands for generations, and who beneﬁt from them on a daily basis.

Michele a Nursery Nurse in Harrogate said: I am saddened by the little respect that Harrogate Spring Water (Danone) has for both the people of Harrogate and this valuable community asset, their lack of consideration for nature, wildlife and biodiversity. Where will the creatures that regard this woodland as their home be, when it is covered in concrete?