Say hello to the magical cast of Mr Snow – an enchanting new production for young audiences at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has announced a truly magical cast for Mr Snow, its enchanting new show for young audiences in its Courtyard Theatre from 30 November to 4 January. This fun family adventure will run alongside The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe in the Quarry Theatre, ensuring audiences will have an absolute (snow)ball throughout the festive season.

Craig Painting (Oliver Twist, Leeds Playhouse & Ramps On The Moon; Robin Hood, Derby Theatre; Romeo & Juliet for Graeae, Shakespeare North Playhouse) is Mr Snow, a polar explorer and expert snowologist. Jayden Reid (Grantchester, ITV1; EastEnders, BBC1; Offie award-winning High Times & Dirty Monsters for 20 Stories High, UK tour including Leeds Playhouse) is Blessyou, Mr Snow’s son; a trainee snowologist with a fondness for fish fingers, adventure and his best friend Beartie. And Paul Brown (Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse; Potted Potter, US and ROI; EastEnders, BBC1) is Understudy for both roles.

Director Amy Leach said: This cast is absolutely magical and will bring so much joy and energy to a show that’s already packed with hope and wonder. Craig, Jayden and Paul are all incredibly skilful, expressive and engaging performers. Nadeem (Assistant Director) and I can’t wait to work with them all to create this show in both spoken English and BSL. Together with our terrific creative team, they will bring this enchanting story to life for everyone. I can’t wait to get in the rehearsal room – we’re going to have such fun!

Writer Robert Alan Evans and Leeds Playhouse’s Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach wowed audiences in 2019 with their fun festive family tale The Night Before Christmas and are teaming up again for Mr Snow. The talented creative team also includes Set and Costume Designer Rachael Canning; Lighting Designer Laura Howard; Sound Designer & Composer John Biddle; Assistant Director & Creative BSL Consultant Nadeem Islam; Creative Audio Description Dan Parr, Hear the Picture; Lead BSL Interpreter Sarah Cox; and Esther Irving, Trainee Assistant Director.

Playwright Robert Alan Evans, who also wrote and directed Crumble’s Search for Christmas at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, said: I’m so happy to be back at the Playhouse this Christmas. The theatre is a unique place in the UK, being so well loved by its audiences and so important as a place where people from all over Leeds and beyond can come together and escape into a snow-filled world for an hour or so.

Blessyou is surrounded by penguins, polar bears and piles and piles of snow, spending his days fishing (for fishfingers), dreaming of adventure, and avoiding studying for his snow exams. But when his dad brings home a jar of unusual snow – extraordinary things begin to happen.

Continuing Leeds Playhouse’s commitment to creatively integrated access, Mr Snow is a bilingual production, performed in both spoken English and British Sign Language. Creative Audio Description will be available via headsets at all performances from 5 December.

Mr Snow is sponsored by Access Partner Irwin Mitchell, a committed supporter of the Playhouse’s award-winning access programme since 2009, enabling it to deliver accessible performances and supporting its pioneering development of Relaxed and Dementia Friendly Performances.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse. As well as enjoying an array of exciting shows, families can make use of the theatre’s child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.

