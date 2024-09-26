Pannal Panto Group Donates £5,000 to Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service

Pannal Players have given a donation of £5,000 to support the work of the Teenage and Young Adult cancer service at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

The group, who have produced the annual pantomime at the Pannal Village Hall for nearly 40 years, raise funds for the cancer service in memory of Joanna Luty, a former member of Pannal Players.

Michael Newby, chair of Pannal Players commented: I am delighted that we continue to make a contribution to this vital service that helps young people with cancer. It is also an important way to remember Joanna who took part in our pantomime and to recognise the contribution that members of her family have made to our productions over the years.

Diane Hubber of the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust said: We are incredibly grateful for the contributions made by the Pannal Players in Joanna Luty’s name . The funds allow us to ensure young people going through cancer treatment have access to age appropriate support and activities which ensures they are seen as a young person first . They are used to promote independence , choice and control which is vital when everything they know is disrupted.