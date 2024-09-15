Harrogate 29 Wharfedale 35

Saturday 14 September 2024: Harrogate made 4 changes to the team that lost at Billingham. Kristan Dobson returned, and Ed Challis, Sean Triana and Semi Tokaduadua made their debuts.

Harrogate started in the ascendency and were rewarded in the 4th minute when Tom Steene slotted a penalty. However, Dale responded immediately when a break down the right saw Sam Gaudie go over for a try which he converted.

Gate had the opportunity to get back in the game in the 9th minute, but the penalty chance was missed. Nevertheless, they took the lead in the 17th minute. A fluent passing move saw Kristan Brook break through before handing off to Conor Miller, who scored the try converted by Steene. However, Dale went back in front 10 minutes later through Jake Armstrong following forward pressure, converted by Sam Gaudie.

Gate deservedly went ahead again in the 31st minute when Sean Triana scored his first try, with Tom Steene adding the extras.

Wharfedale came out a different side in the second half, scoring 3 converted tries in 11 minutes from the 57th minute to the 67th. Firstly, Oliver Cicognini went over under the posts, then Jack Pinder scored their 4th try, before Sam Gaudie crossed for his second. His conversions took his tally to 20 points in the match.

Gate fought back. Jacob Percival forced himself over in the right-hand corner in the 70th minute, though the conversion was unsuccessful. Then with 5 minutes remaining, Kristan Dobson broke from halfway, enabling Sean Triana to grab his second try and give Gate a try-scoring bonus point. Kodie Brook’s conversion ensured Gate were also rewarded with a losing bonus point.

Next week, Gate travel to Abbeydale Park to renew acquaintance with Sheffield. Kick-off is 3pm.

Teams:

Harrogate: Miller, Sharma, Dobson, Brook, Triana, Steene, Pettitt, Percival, Head, Peace, Edgar, Brady (c), Dodds, Richardson, Hill. Replacements: Maycock, Ridgway, Bryan, Challis, Tokaduadua.

Wharfedale: Bullough, Hamilton, Hodgson, Cicognini, Viner, Davidson, Gaudie, Dickinson, Patchett, Armstrong, Borrill, Hedgley (c), Pinder, Fawcett, Markey. Replacements: Riddiough, Weston, Collinson, Beecroft, Hirst.

Referee: Michael Harris (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Richard Arthur (RFU)

Liam Taylor (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley. Harrogate RUFC