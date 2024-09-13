York Minster to host inaugural Desmond Tutu Annual Memorial Lecture

The Revd Nontombi Tutu, Episocopal priest and human rights activist, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will lead the inaugural Desmond Tutu Annual Memorial Lecture at York Minster on Tuesday 17 September.

The lecture, which will take place in the cathedral’s Nave, is entitled ‘Truth, The Path to Reconciliation’. Revd Nontombi will draw upon scholarly perspectives, particularly from Africa and the global majority world, to deepen comprehension and inspire action towards dismantling oppressive structures and nurturing just communities. The event aims to provide a forum for critical reflection on the intersection of religion and social justice.

In tribute to Desmond Tutu’s legacy of scholarly reflection and contemplation, the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of Western Cape and United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG) have established an annual Desmond Tutu Memorial Lecture on Religion and Social Justice. In future years, distinguished speakers and thought leaders will be invited to examine contemporary issues through the lens of Archbishop Tutu’s enduring legacy. Drawing upon scholarly perspectives, particularly from Africa and the global majority world, the lecture series aims to deepen comprehension and inspire action toward dismantling oppressive structures and nurturing just communities.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, said: It is an honour and delight to host the inaugural Desmond Tutu Annual Memorial Lecture at York Minster. Archbishop Tutu was a unique prophetic voice in the apartheid era of his native South Africa, with a legacy that lives on across the globe. In an age when we continue to be conscious of so many injustices that blight the lives of people near and far, we are delighted to welcome Revd Nontombi Tutu to educate and challenge us in this first lecture in honour of her father’s work.

The Revd Canon Dr Peniel Rajkumar at USPG said: We are delighted that our inaugural lecture has a speaker of Revd Nontombi’s high calibre, and I am very much looking forward to hearing her wisdom. It is our hope that by annually convening scholars, theologians, activists, and practitioners from diverse backgrounds, in the UK and in South Africa, that this lecture series will cultivate critical inquiry, collaboration, and collective action toward a more just and compassionate world.

The event, which will begin at 7pm, is free to attend. Doors will open at 6.30pm and attendees are encouraged to register their interest via the USPG website HERE.