Community Alcohol Partnership launches in Knaresborough

A Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) has launched in Knaresborough with the aim of reducing alcohol-related crime
Community Alcohol Partnerships are made up of partnerships between local authorities, young people services, police, schools, retailers and health providers who work together to highlight the risks of underage drinking and improve the health and wellbeing of local children and young people.
North Yorkshire Police officers will use a mix of tactics in Knaresborough, including test purchases to prevent sales of alcohol to children.
They will also do intervention work to prevent under-18s drinking and education work to help young people understand the risks.
PCSO Laura Thompson who is leading the launch for North Yorkshire Police said:
Today is another step forward in reducing underage drinking and tackling the problems it causes in Knaresborough.
This partnership complements the other police tactics we use, like our regular targeted patrols, so it’s a great way to make Knaresborough even safer for everyone who lives here, works here or visits.
Knaresborough is the ninth CAP to be launch within York and North Yorkshire in the last three years.