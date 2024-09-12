Community Alcohol Partnership launches in Knaresborough

A Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) has launched in Knaresborough with the aim of reducing alcohol-related crime

Community Alcohol Partnerships are made up of partnerships between local authorities, young people services, police, schools, retailers and health providers who work together to highlight the risks of underage drinking and improve the health and wellbeing of local children and young people.

North Yorkshire Police officers will use a mix of tactics in Knaresborough, including test purchases to prevent sales of alcohol to children.

They will also do intervention work to prevent under-18s drinking and education work to help young people understand the risks.