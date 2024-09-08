Billingham 33 Harrogate 12

A Harrogate squad that contained 5 debutants (Amrit Sharma, Fin Green, Tom Pettitt, Charlie Head and Sam Bryan) produced a spirited display against Billingham, but ultimately came away on the losing side in the first game back in National League 2 North – Saturday 7 September 2024.

Billingham was first on the scoreboard. In the 12th minute, a midfield break saw Louie Groark run in under the posts for the opening score, which Ryan Foreman converted.

Shortly after, they were reduced to 13 men as Dan Burns and James Watson received yellow cards. However, their strong defence during this period and throughout the game kept Harrogate out, with Gate at one point being held up short of the line before conceding a penalty to give Billingham relief.

Billingham extended their lead on 35 minutes with a try from Ben Walton, converted again by Ryan Foreman.

However, Harrogate responded with a moment of magic just before half-time. Amrit Sharma expertly intercepted just on halfway, handed the ball on to Cam Edgar, who galloped over 50 metres to open Harrogate’s account. Unfortunately, Tom Steene was unable to add the extras, so the half-time score was 14 – 5 to Billingham.

Another break in midfield saw Jonathan Horner go over for Billingham’s third try in the 45th minute, though the conversion was missed.

Jacob Percival received a yellow card in the 54th minute, and Billingham took full advantage with a forwards try through Anthony Jackson two minutes later, converted by Foreman.

In the 73rd minute, a pinpoint kick for touch from Oli Toomey saw Harrogate win a 50/22. This led to Harrogate forwards driving over for a Josh Peace try, which Toomey converted.

Nonetheless, as Harrogate sought to gain a losing bonus point, Billingham had the last word. A flowing passing movement from left to right in Gate’s 22 ended with an inside pass for Horner to score his second try. Foreman’s conversion brought the match to an end.

Harrogate’s first home match is next Saturday, 14 September 2024. We look forward to welcoming our friends from Wharfedale to Rudding Lane, kick off 3pm, for the first local derby of the season.

Teams:

Billingham: Evans, Ross, Groark, Wilson, Horner, Foreman, Husband (c), Brown, Graham, Watson, Walton, Kirkbride, Burns, Campbell, Jackson. Replacements: Lydiatt, Beadling, White, Lane, Myers.

Harrogate: Steene, Sharma, Miller, Brook, Green, Toomey, Pettitt, Percival, Head, Peace, Edgar, Brady (c), Dodds, Richardson, Hill. Replacements: Maycock, Ridgway, Bryan, Adamson, Olley.

Referee: David Charlton (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Brendan Fitzmaurice (RFU)

Dean Lythgoe (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC