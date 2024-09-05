Female filmmakers take centre stage at Harrogate exhibition

Films from five internationally acclaimed artists, including Trigger Point actress Manjinder Virk, are featuring in a new exhibition which has opened in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Council’s Mercer Art Gallery is presenting Power and Identity, an event showcasing bold creations from female filmmakers.

The pioneering exhibition brings together the works of Jasmina Cibic, Juliana Kasumu, Michelle Williams Gamaker, Rhea Storr and Ms Virk herself whose award-winning short film will be screened at the event. It delves into powerful themes such as colonial legacies, nation-building, diaspora and the impact of war.

It is the first time the gallery has hosted such an innovative event, featuring a diverse range of video film and digital works and has been made possible by investing in more than £7,000 of new technology including a 4k Projector and a 5.1 sound system.

The aim is to show this artform to a new audience in North Yorkshire, where previously they would have had to travel further afield.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: Our new display space allows us to bring even more art to the county. This important and exciting exhibition not only highlights the extraordinary talent of these filmmakers but also showcases our commitment to fostering creativity.

Curated by the York-based Aesthetica magazine’s director, Cherie Federico, Power and Identity offers a unique platform for these filmmakers to address complex and timely issues.

Ms Virk said: I am so thrilled that my new film Out of Darkness is one of five films being featured at the Mercer Art Gallery’s exciting new exhibition. For me this film resonates personally as we navigate challenging times both in the UK and abroad.

The exhibition runs until 30 September 2024, with free admission, workshops, and community projects available.