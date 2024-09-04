Country clothing brand Glencroft “pops-up” in Knaresborough

High-Street store, Knaresborough Pop-Up where Glencroft will be from 9-15 September 2024

.

Stock up on Yorkshire-made winter warmers as clothing brand, Glencroft, comes to Knaresborough.

Yorkshire family-run countrywear clothing brand Glencroft can normally be found in the Dales conservation village of Clapham, but for one week only will be at the Knaresborough Pop-Up Shop between Monday 9th – Sunday 15th September.

Open daily at 67 High Street from 10am until 5pm, the Glencroft pop-up will be selling the latest Glencroft Autumn/Winter 24 collection – from its very own traceable Clapdale Wool and several British Wool jumper ranges, to hats, scarves, gloves, slippers, blankets and more.

Glencroft makes high-quality clothing and accessories from British Wool, sheepskin and Tweed, including their very own traceable Clapdale Wool. Established in 1987 by Richard & Justina Sexton, today their son Edward Sexton is also at the helm. A qualified marketer, Edward has been in the business for the past 11 years.

Speaking about the decision to ‘pop-up’ in Knaresborough, he said: “Our Dales warehouse is nestled at the foot of Ingleborough where we have been based since opening in the 1980s. Coming out to Knaresborough Pop-Up allows us to do something a little different to bring our brand front and centre whilst also supporting the Yorkshire high street.

Edward Sexton, owner of Glencroft alongside his parents, Richard & Justina Sexton: We know that footfall is good in Knaresborough and the opportunity to sell our Yorkshire-made goods in a picturesque Yorkshire town felt like a good fit. We will be selling a full range of products to help people get ready for Autumn, as well as for those already thinking about, dare I say it, Christmas! We look forward to welcoming visitors, who will also be able to enter a competition in-store to win a unique hand-cut sheepskin rug.

Customers visiting the Knaresborough Pop Up between 9-15th September will be able to enter Glencroft’s competition in-store to be in with a chance to win any sheepskin of their choosing valued up to £120 – all still hand-cut by Edward’s 81-year-old father, Richard.

Natalie Horner, the owner of the Knaresborough Pop-Up Shop: I am delighted to welcome a family-run business like Glencroft to the shop. I hope they enjoy a successful week’s trading, in particular with the established following we now have with locals and tourists alike who often visit weekly to see who is in so that they can support them.

Owing to its success, what started out as a short-term plan for Natalie with the Knaresborough Pop-Up has now become a long term one, with openings available into 2025.

Until then, the pop-up is fully booked with a range of businesses – from specialists in clothing, homeware, lingerie, handmade crafts, bakeries, jewellery, to children’s wear, photographers, artists and more.