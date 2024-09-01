Police investigate as woman found with serious injuries on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate

There has been police activity and the closure of the pavement on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate this morning (Sunday 1 September 2024).

This is due to an incident reported at 6.15am today.

Police were called by the ambulance service after they were called to reports that a woman in her 20s had suffered serious injuries following what they believed to be a fall from the window of a flat.

The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where she remains in a serious condition.