Holiday show set for record attendance

A holiday home show which is returning to Harrogate in September after a successful move to the town last year is set for a record attendance.

The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show opens at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Friday 6 — Sunday 8 September and more than 23,000 tickets have already been sold, nearly three times last year’s total. A half-price ticket offer runs until midnight on Saturday (31st August).

The show is managed on behalf of organisers HERCMA by Expect Events Ltd.

Heather Parry of Expect Events said: The Show brings together all the key manufacturers and is the place to discover a new home-from-home for adventures and memories. There will be lots to choose from, with 18 different campervans, 72 caravans, 30 motorhomes and 202 holiday homes on display, making a grand total of 322 homes to choose from! These are all the latest 2025 models, making it a wonderful opportunity to see everything in the outdoor setting and compare models.

Alongside the stars of the show will be two halls full of Leisure World accessories, from barbecues to awnings and from dog equipment to specialised covers and gin!

The show is designed to be family-friendly and features a series of daily chat shows with professional dog trainer, TV presenter and best-selling author Graeme “The Dogfather”,Hall, Retirement Rebel and author Siobhan Daniels and Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet. Other fun opportunities include the chance to try paddle boarding on the safety of dry land and, at the weekend, children’s face painting and a climbing wall.

The event is dog friendly and there will be lots of live music and street performers on hand to create a relaxed and happy atmosphere. Two cafes and street food will offer refreshment, while a land train helps with mobility around the showground.

Little Bird Artisan Markets will offer more than 70 stands at the Show selling everything from local honey and clothing to dog treats. The Market offers a diverse, quality, shopping experience celebrating independent producers and makers and will be a great place to find some unique pieces to enjoy in any holiday environment.

Tickets are priced at £6.25 per person, with free admission for under 16s, and are valid for all three days of the event. The offer ends on Saturday 31 August when the price reverts to £12.50. Tickets can be booked at The Harrogate Show – The Great Caravan Motorhome & Holiday Home Show Tickets | Fri 6th – Sun 8th September, 10am – 5pm (Sun 4pm) (seetickets.com)

For more information on this year’s events, see www.theharrogateshow.co.uk