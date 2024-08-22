Fatal accident near Harrogate

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving van and cycle near Harrogate, and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Near Burnt Yates, north of Harrogate

At about 6.10pm on Tuesday 20 August 2024

Involved a blue Ford Transit van and a pedal cycle

Both believed to have been travelling westbound on the B6165 near Burnt Yates

The cyclist, a local man in his sixties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but sadly was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the van, a local man in his thirties, was arrested. He has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place. Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the van or cyclist prior to the collision, has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoke with officers is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team via 101 or mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference 12240151481.