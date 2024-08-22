Dog found after suspected poaching incident

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a reported poaching incident that occurred in Melmerby near Ripon.

It happened at around 7pm on Monday 19 August, and we are seeking information about the identity of a group of men seen in the area.

A lurcher-type dog was also located and taken into police possession. We urgently need to identify the owner of this dog. If it is your dog, we want to hear from you before we have to treat it as abandoned and it is re-homed.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email david.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Mackay. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240150875.