Man arrested in connection with fatal York assault

A 33-year-old man from York has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 30s died following a fatal assault in York early this morning.

He remains in police custody for questioning. Thank you to everyone who called in with information following our appeal earlier this evening.

Police were called to the Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue area of York at 4.45am today (Saturday 17 August), following reports of a serious assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim who was taken to the hospital but sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

A cordon remained in place throughout the weekend as Crime Scene Investigators continued to work at the scene.

Officers are also conducting extensive enquiries in the area, including gathering CCTV footage, and taking witness statements.

Police have said that they understand this incident may cause concern within the community. However, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

Police have also thanked the local community for their cooperation and the information provided so far. We also ask that people avoid speculation and refrain from spreading unverified information.

Please quote reference number 12240149163 when providing information.

A 33-year-old man from York has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody for questioning.