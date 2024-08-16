Monthly street food & makers market to launch at Leed’s South Bank

Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays are soon to be jam-packed with some of the very best street food, drink, music and entertainment with the launch of new street food and makers’ market, Tower Works Street Fest.

The team behind the award-winning North Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley & Riverside Food & Drink Festivals has collaborated with Mustard Wharf, the celebrated rental development with community at its heart, and will open its doors for the first time at the end of August on Leeds’ South Bank, Tower Works.

The iconic towers are already home to 92 Degrees Coffee, Michelin recommended restaurant The Owl, and a stone’s throw from legendary Leeds pubs The Midnight Bell, Cross Keys and Waterlane Boathouse. One of the UK’s best loved breweries, Northern Monk is also right next door.

The market will be in Verona Square, just off Globe Road and surrounded by Tower Works and its three iconic Venetian towers which dominate the skyline. Less than a five minute walk from the station and Northern Monk Refectory, it couldn’t be a better central Leeds spot.

There will also be plenty of entertainment over the weekend, so it will be a great option for meeting up with friends as well as daytime family fun.

“We’re thrilled to host this event at the picturesque Tower Works. With top-notch food and drink vendors from across the north, it’s shaping up to be the perfect place to indulge in some genuine fun. I love the Venetian towers overlooking the site too – they add a unique charm you won’t find anywhere else in the city.”

Michael Johnston, North Leeds, Harrogate, Wetherby & Ilkley Food & Drink Festival organiser.

“We’re so excited to see Tower Works become a venue for community events – this is how we designed it to be used, it always felt like the right decision to share this iconic location for events with the wider community. We’ve been hosting some great events already at Mustard Wharf for our residents, so this is just the next chapter in the story of Tower Works. We’ve been busy creating a fun, friendly community and we can’t wait for our residents to have an event like this on their doorstep so they can share this great new area with their friends!”

Paul Winterburn, Mustard Wharf.

“We are delighted to have played such a pivotal role in creating a sense of place at Tower Works. Working with the team behind Tower Works Street Fest, it’s great to have been able to help bring the courtyard space to life. We’re really looking forward to attending the first event and pleased to play a small role in raising further awareness of the Southbank regeneration area.”

Maddy Wright, Fox Lloyd Jones (working with Mustard Wharf on commercial tenancies)

Details of specific vendors will be announced soon, as well as social media detailing further information on how to get involved.