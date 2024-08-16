Connections set for weekend call on Bluestocking’s York assignment

Ralph Beckett is set to finalise his Group-1 running plans for York this weekend after leaving both Bluestocking and You Got To Me in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at today’s latest entry stage.

On the strength of a fine four-year-old campaign, Bluestocking is the clear market leader for next Thursday’s mile and a half Knavesmire centrepiece. But the Camelot filly also remains in Wednesday’s Juddmonte International Stakes, which is sponsored by her owners.

Kimpton Down Stables trainer Beckett said: “The Yorkshire Oaks, a decision will be made over the weekend about Bluestocking’s participation, where she goes. Obviously, she is in the Juddmonte International as well. So, we are going to have a discussion this weekend and make a final decision on that.”

Bluestocking has already shown her liking for York this season, winning the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes before landing the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland.

Her last outing was in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot when she finished runner-up to Goliath.

Bluestocking’s stablemate You Got To Me will bid to enhance her own blossoming credentials at York in the £500,000 across-the-generations contest, for fillies and mares.

The three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel recorded a career-high to date when winning the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh on July 20.

Beckett said: “You Got To Me definitely goes to the Yorkshire Oaks, as things stand. She worked well last week and we’ve been very happy with her progress since the Juddmonte Irish Oaks. She isn’t ground dependent and we think the track and the race will set up really well for her.”

As well as the Beckett pair, a further 17 horses remain in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks for which final declarations will be made on Tuesday.

Beckett’s strong team for the four-day Sky Bet Ebor Festival also includes Kinross. The trainer reported that the money-spinning gelding is “on course” for a shot at a third triumph in the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes, which will be staged on Saturday, August 24 – the final day of the Festival. The race offers Group 1 prize money of £500,000.