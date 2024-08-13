Harrogate on Film Matinee & Evening Show

The original screening of this in October 2022, was a sell-out and a highly commended event with fantastic feedback (all 5*/4*). They showed it again in 2023 and have decided to repeat it for the third and final time again in 2024.

So, if you missed it first time or second time around, or simply want to see it again, then book your tickets now.

Harrogate on Film is your opportunity to enjoy an amazing variety of archive footage – the people, places, major events, and everyday life in the historic town of Harrogate and neighbouring Knaresborough in the 20th century, specially curated and presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Brought to you by the Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society this community screening will open a window onto the film heritage of the town over the decades and even includes rare footage of the opening of the Odeon Cinema, our venue for the event.

Relive the excitement of the annual Great Yorkshire Show and Flower Shows, revel in the 1937 and 1953 Coronation celebrations and ride the British Railways in the 1960s.

Through a mix of amateur, professional, promotional and television collections, learn more about the film history of the area, including unseen cine club productions and news footage of the filming of Agatha Christie in the late 1970s.

The 90-minute programme will reflect Harrogate and Knaresborough as timeless tourist destinations; the draw of the Spa in its 1930s glory, the madness of the 1970s bed race, the bustling conference centre, and the chance to enjoy a cup of tea (or coffee) in floral surroundings.

Whether you are a lifelong local or a tourist in town, don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Harrogate on Film.

Join us for a matinee screening or an early evening event. Tickets will be available at a discount for under 25’s, Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate Civic Society and Knaresborough Civic Society members and can be purchased through our website, together with full price guest tickets.

All ticket prices include refreshments at the interval. All seating is unreserved.

Please note this event is in Screen 5 at the Odeon which includes wheelchair access and 4 wheelchair spaces.

Please email contact.harrogatefilmsociety@gmail.com (before you buy tickets) if you require a wheelchair space to ensure that this is reserved for you, or if you want to make a block booking and need spaces reserving for elderly or less mobile guests.

£12 with discounts for Harrogate Film Society members, Harrogate Civic Society members, Knaresborough Civic Society members, and under 25’s.