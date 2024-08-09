Police investigate a loud bang, but no signs of fire or explosion

Police received reports of a loud bang at an address on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, at about 8.45pm yesterday, Thursday 8 August 2024.

Officers attended the scene alongside Fire Service colleagues, who examined the area and found no sign of a fire or explosion. There were no reports of any injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t already spoken to the police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 12240143140. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area – this can be submitted to us online. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.