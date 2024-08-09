New Honorary Colonel Bear Grylls inspects hundreds of graduating Junior Soldiers

More than 600 Junior Soldiers marched onto AFC Harrogate’s parade square today as new Honorary Colonel Bear Grylls watched on.

The parade commenced with The Red Devils performing a display to open the pass out celebrations and a fly over was provided by the RAF.

Five thousand proud family members saw the young soldiers march towards their future careers with the Army band playing in unison.

Bear Grylls performed the role of Senior Inspecting Officer for the first time since his appointment.

In his address the former 21 SAS soldier said: I may be a little older than you, a little more grizzled, but I know what’s it’s like to pass out as a young soldier. That day never leaves you. Keep these three qualities sharp: courage, discipline, and resilience.

The parade marks the end of the Phase One training for the 16 and 17-year-olds after months of hard work and dedication during which they undertake various military training, fitness, and education tasks culminating in a vigorous two-week battle camp and tactical exercise, preparing them for the next step in their Army careers.

One of the graduates, 17-year-old Junior Regimental Sergeant Major (JRSM) Dalton Barrow, from Stanleytown, Wales, enrolled after completing his GCSEs: I wanted to join the Army to travel, learn new skills and meet new people.

Dalton, who will join the Parachute Regiment and aspires to become a Corporal, will follow the footsteps of his Great Uncle and a Great Grandfather who both served with the Paras.

Also graduating was Junior Soldier, Jardell ‘Jardy’ Pereira. Jardy, from Oldham, received the ‘most improved’ award from Bear Grylls.

Before joining basic training, the 17-year-old was a labourer and carer, but decided to join the Army as he wanted a challenge and the opportunity to gain qualifications.

Passing out from basic training has given Jardy a chance to look back on his time in the Army so far. He said: My favourite memory is going on a trip to Normandy and learning about the history that came before me.

Jardy hopes to join the Parachute Regiment once he has completed his trade training and join P Company.

The college offers training to two cohorts of Junior Soldiers per year. Candidates will embark on either a 49-week course or a shorter 23-week course.