Leeds and Bradford to host major Anglo-French forum in December

Leeds and Bradford City Councils will co-host a major Anglo-French conference this December.

The UK-France Local Government Forum is an opportunity for sub-national local government leaders at all levels, to meet and exchange views and ideas with their French counterparts on subjects of common interest.

This year’s forum will focus specifically on social inclusion and placemaking and will be extra special in this, the 120th anniversary year of the Entente Cordiale, which brought about a new era of co-operation between Britain and France.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: As leader of a city which has been twinned with Lille since 1968, and has a long history of city diplomacy, it will be an honour to welcome delegates from across the UK and France to Leeds, for a forum that promises to sustain and deepen our historic ties with one of our closest European neighbours. Leeds is a culturally rich and diverse city, with a comprehensive strategy for inclusive growth, making it the ideal host for a forum that will focus on social inclusion and placemaking. I look forward to sharing our local experiences with leaders and learning from others both in the UK and France about how we can improve our local offer and make Leeds one of the most welcoming and inclusive places to live and work.

The 2024 edition of the UK-France Local Government Forum is the third such event to be held, following the successful 2022 event in Nancy, France.

The Government is currently welcoming interest to attend or participate in the forum, in particular from leaders of councils or combined authorities with active partnership projects and/or twinning arrangements with their equivalents in France and those who might be interested in establishing or reinvigorating such links. For further information, contact UKFRLocalGovForum@fcdo.gov.uk