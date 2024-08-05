The countdown is on to the first ever Fodder Fiesta coming to the Showground’s farm shop café in two weeks’ time.

Meet the faces behind the food as some of Fodder’s producers and suppliers will be sampling their products. There will also be live music from Simon & Tim, two bars including a beer bar provided by Harrogate Brewing Co and big BBQ with head chef Mehdi who will be cooking up butchery specials from Fodder’s Yorkshire suppliers.

There will also be late night shopping with Fodder Fiesta running from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday August 17. The café will be open as usual until 3pm.

Vanessa Pitt, Manager of Fodder said: This is our very first Fodder Fiesta and we are excited to open for an afternoon and early evening of great food, drinks and music. We have some of our wonderful suppliers and producers coming along so visitors can meet the faces behind the food we sell too. We look forward to welcoming you!

Producers attending on the day include: Sing Gin, Westow Vineyard, Wass Far, Charcuterie, Thistlemist Soup, Annabel’s Strawberries, Sawley Kitchen, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Yorkshire Vinegar, Lemoncello, Tildas Tribe, Rhucello, Rudgate Brewery, Sloemotion Gin, Carbon Art, Guppy’s Chocolate, Whitby Distillery Ltd, Orchards of Husthwaite, Appleby Creamery, Original Baker, Kandlers Table, Yorkshire Beeswax.