Search continues for missing 17-year old Aldo

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Aldo who was reported missing on Monday 8 July 2024.

He was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday 5 July and has made no contact with his family since. As a result of our recent enquiries we believe that he may be in the Manchester area.

He is described white, Southern European, 5ft10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

We don’t believe he has any money with him so he may be seeking work.

Chief Inspector Ed Rogerson issued this message: Aldo, if you see this message, please let us know you are safe. You are not in any trouble at all, and both your family and the police are very concerned for you. Please contact your family, friends, the police, or if you prefer, contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 and let them know you are safe.

If you have seen Aldo or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of Aldo or know where he is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12240121238 when providing any information.