Harrogate Autumn Flower Show blooms in North Yorkshire

Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon

13 to 15 September 2024

Thousands of visitors are expected at the North’s annual autumnal celebration of all things growing and gardening.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show takes place at Newby Hall, Ripon, from Friday 13 September to Sunday 15 September.

Staged by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), the show attracts more than 30,000 visitors every year and showcases the best in garden produce and flowers. Taking centre stage will be magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice and fiercely contested competitions including for giant fruit and veg.

Billed as an inspiration for gardeners of all abilities, visitors to the show can also enjoy Newby Hall’s award-winning gardens, live talks and demonstrations, great garden shopping and stunning floral art installations within historic Newby Hall itself. Highlights of this year’s show include the Floral Pavilion featuring the biggest seasonal displays of autumn blooms from the UK’s best growers, plant nurseries and societies. Visitors will discover a wide range of plants and the splendour of the National Dahlia and National Chrysanthemum Northern Championships

The ‘Incredible Edible’ pavilion will host vegetable competitions including the ever-popular Giant Vegetable Competition and National Onion Competition with growers competing to beat last year’s world record-breaking 19lb 7oz onion to win £1,500 prize money and a coveted entry into the Guinness Book of Records.

This year’s theme for the hall’s interiors is ‘Nature Reclaims’ which will see Newby’s magnificent Adam interiors re-imagined with dramatic rewilding-inspired floral art installations.

Other attractions include live stages which will share practical gardening advice and the stories from the people behind the plants. There will also be live demonstrations on growing and cooking with some of the Yorkshire’s fantastic produce, hosted by chef Steph Moon and garden guru Martin Walker. A live ‘Pick and Preserve’ feature will offer practical demonstrations and tips on how to extend your produce throughout the winter months. There will also be a range of hands-on fun for young visitors as well as access to Newby Hall’s adventure garden.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April. Last year’s Autumn Flower Show committed over £163,000 in support and promotion of the work of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.

Nick Smith, director of Harrogate Flower Shows, said: September is the perfect time to celebrate the year’s growing achievements. Our Autumn Flower Show is the UK’s biggest exhibition of specialist gardening groups and includes two fantastic fruit and veg shows and, of course, a world-famous giant vegetable competition. This year’s show promises both beautiful floral displays and exceptional produce and buckets of garden inspiration.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is truly horticulture meets heritage with visitors picking out their favourite plants on a tour of our award-winning gardens before visiting top plant nurseries from across the country with their shopping lists.

Tickets are £23 per person available online from https://www.flowershow.org.uk/ or £28 on the door. Admission includes access to Newby’s gardens which feature some of Europe’s biggest herbaceous flower borders, 15 stunning garden ‘rooms’ and family adventure garden.