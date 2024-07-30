Powerful musical comes to Knaresborough next month, after shows sell out on debut tour!

‘It is Well with My Soul’ by Gareth Hides: Powerful debut musical coming to Knaresborough on 29 August 2024

Following its world premiere tour last year (7 performances, of which 5 sold out, including at the Other Palace Studio in London), Gareth Hides’ debut musical It is Well with My Soul will be coming to The Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Thursday 29 August at 7pm. You can find out more information and buy tickets at: https://www.itiswellmusical.com/tickets

It is Well with My Soul was written to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the sinking of the ocean liner the Ville du Havre, which prompted the writing of the classic Gospel hymn of the same name.

Set against the rebuilding era after the American Civil War, Gareth Hides’ musical brings a moving story of struggle, resilience and hope to the stage. Follow Philip and Lucy Bliss as they navigate life in the bustling city of Chicago, establishing new connections with lawyer Horatio Spafford, innovative producer George Root, and the spirited preacher D L Moody. As Philip’s reputation as a hymn writer and soloist grows, he grapples with the ethical challenges brought on by success. When the devastating Great Chicago Fire and the tragic sinking of the Ville du Havre thrusts them into emotional turmoil, how will they find hope amidst despair?

This theatrical production that traverses through pain, loss and the indomitable strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. An exploration of hope against all odds, this powerful new musical invites you to reflect, empathise and find a common thread through the tapestry of time.

“Poignant, elegant and deeply moving.”

5 star review from LondonFringeTheatreReviews

“A truly remarkable show.”

The Baptist Times