Local Irish dance group delights residents at the Granby Care Home

The Granby Care Home was thrilled to host a captivating performance by St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group this past weekend. Known for their vibrant performances at prestigious venues such as the Royal Hall, St. Aelred’s expressed their fondness for The Granby’s ballroom, praising the warm reception from the residents.

The event provided residents with an afternoon of lively entertainment. Pam, 83-year-old resident (pictured with the dancers), shared her enthusiasm, saying: “I loved the performance! It made me want to get up and dance with them. It was a perfect weekend treat.”

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Huge thanks to St Aelred’s Irish Dance Group for coming along to The Granby Care Home to give our residents a wonderful performance. We love this local group, and they amaze us every time.”

The Granby is committed to bringing joy and excitement to its residents through a variety of engaging activities and performances. This event with St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group exemplifies the vibrant and supportive community spirit at The Granby.