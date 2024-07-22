New support in Harrogate for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Harrogate for people living with secondary breast cancer.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges that secondary breast cancer brings, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group begins on Thursday 25 July at 11.00am at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on King’s Road in Harrogate, and will then meet on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The first ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ session is an introductory coffee morning with the counsellor who will facilitate the group, and with a nurse and care coordinator from Harrogate District Hospital also attending. Every few months at the group there will also be the chance to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue and clinical trials.

It is estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Miah Sanghera, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: We are delighted to be launching such an invaluable support service in Harrogate to help us be there for people living with secondary breast cancer across North Yorkshire. We know that secondary breast cancer is full of uncertainties and people often tell us they feel overlooked or forgotten once receiving the devastating diagnosis. Our Living with Secondary Breast Cancer group can help people feel less alone. The group offers a friendly space to share what’s on your mind with people who understand, as well as provide vital support and crucial information. If anyone has any questions or would like to register to join the group, please do get in touch with us at breastcancernow.org/Living-with-Harrogate or call 0345 077 1893.

Katie Morrow, Macmillan breast cancer specialist nurse team leader at the Harrogate and District Foundation Trust Hospital, will be sharing information about the new service with patients at the hospital.

Katie said: Receiving a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer can be an isolating and lonely time for patients under our care and we know that they will have many questions and uncertainties. Everyone’s needs vary and it’s vital that people know they are not alone. That’s why we are delighted that Breast Cancer Now is launching the Living with Secondary Breast Cancer support group in Harrogate. The group will offer the local area a friendly space for people to discuss their concerns and experiences with others who understand and are going through a similar situation. Our breast care nursing team at Harrogate is excited to be able to offer our patients living with secondary breast cancer this excellent and important new service.” I know that without a doubt it will grow in popularity, and for us as health care professionals, it’s going to be invaluable to be able to offer this fantastic new service.

Register online at breastcancernow.org/Living-with-Harrogate or call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.