Criminal damage to a park in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about criminal damage that occurred in Camwell Play Park in Starbeck near Camwell Terrace, Harrogate.

It happened between the early hours of Saturday 20 July and 9.30pm on Sunday 21 July and involved derogatory graffiti being sprayed over children’s slides and the surrounding walls.

Please email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Brendon Frith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240130351 when passing on information.