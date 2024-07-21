Missing 44-year-old Anthony Smith

44-year-old Anthony, from Essex, who has been missing since the early hours of Friday.

He was last seen at the Red Lion Hotel in Burnsall at around 4.30am on Friday 19 July 2024. His family have been unable to contact him ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Anthony including searches around Barden Bridge.

As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Anthony, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

He is described as White, with dark, short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey running jacket, black t-shirt, and three-quarter length black shorts.

Police believe he is not wearing any footwear.

If you have seen Anthony or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240130077 when providing any information.