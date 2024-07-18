Ripon Sainsbury’s shoplifting

Can you help identify the man and woman in these CCTV images?

We need to speak to them following theft of more than £800 of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Ripon between 5.45pm and 6pm on Thursday 27 June 2024.

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website

Please quote reference 12240114223 when passing on information