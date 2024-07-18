North Yorkshire piemaker launches £100k crowdfunder to help it quadruple production

Yorkshire Handmade Pies, which crafts proper pies using the best Yorkshire ingredients, has launched a Crowdfunding campaign to raise £100,000 to fund a move to a bigger bakery as demand outstrips its production capabilities.

The pie business was founded in 2020 by James Sturdy who saw an opportunity to make proper pies from local Yorkshire ingredients. The partnership with farmers and the ability to champion other quality Yorkshire producers is the driving force behind the business.

The resulting pies are an ode to Yorkshire food and drink made with sustainable Yorkshire ingredients including named breed beef, local beer, local whisky and Yorkshire cheese.

It worked and the pies flew out of the doors to hungry Brits all over the country. Its pies have won awards including the highest accolade for food, an exclusive three-star Great Taste Award 2022 for its Steak and Kidney Pie.

It currently makes 12,000 pies a week at its 4,000 sq. ft bakery but it can’t make enough pies to keep up with demand. It is hoping to move to a 22,000 sq. ft bakery up the road which will enable them to make as many as 50,000 pies a week.

James Sturdy, founder and MD of Yorkshire Handmade Pies said: We are passionate about producing delicious pies from the very best local ingredients and to fulfill demand we need to move to a bigger bakery. Our crowdfunder has lots of great rewards with a chance to win a £5,000 holiday and amazing discounts on pies. Our success directly impacts the success of our farmers and producers so we need to continue to grow the business and bring pie-happiness to more people. Investments start from as little as £10 going up to £100 so it’s open to everyone.

The Crowdfunder is open until 15th August and each investment is entered into a prize draw* to win a £5,000 dream holiday in partnership with The Travel Journal, an award-winning travel agent based in Harrogate.

There are also discounts on boxes of pies which ramp up with every donation.

£10 = 1 prize draw entry and 15% off four orders

£20 = 2 prize draw entries and 15% off 8 orders

£50 = 5 prize draw entries and 15% off 20 orders

£100 = 10 prize draw entry and 15% off 40 orders

Investments can be made on Crowdfunder; crowdfunder.co.uk/p/win-your-dream-holiday

The prize draw will take place on 19 August 2024.