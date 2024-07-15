Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP backs Parliamentary motion criticising water bill rise

The newly elected Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough has called on Ofwat to rethink “insulting” water bill rises.

Tom Gordon MP has backed his first Parliamentary Motion since being sworn in this week, which has urged Ofwat to reconsider water bill rises.

The motion, proposed by Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP, will be presented once the King has re-opened Parliament later this week.

Yorkshire Water has announced it will hike bills by a staggering 25%, despite water firms being allowed to dump raw sewage into local waterways.

During the general election, the Liberal Democrats called for Ofwat to be abolished and a new water regulator established with greater powers.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on Ofwat to use their existing powers to crackdown on large water bill rises. The party is also calling on the government to implement a ban on water company executive bonuses until sewage discharges end and leaks are fixed.