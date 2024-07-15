Charity Football Match for Saint Michaels

A Harrogate Football Club’s Charity Match in Memory of their Number One Supporter Grandad Dave.

Former players of Harrogate’s New Park Bulldogs are putting their boots back on for a charity football game in memory of Dave Hellewell affectionately known as ‘Grandad Dave’, the junior club’s top fan.

The charity event, on Saturday July 27th 2024, is raising funds for St. Michaels Hospice, who cared for Dave before his passing in the summer of 2023. He was an avid supporter of the club’s successful period between 2014-2022, and was known and loved by players, coaches and parents throughout.

Dan McCulloch, former player and Dave’s grandson, said: All of the lads are very excited to get back on the pitch and it will be great to see some familiar faces from the club’s past years. St. Michael’s unwavering support and care for my grandad is something my family are extremely grateful for, and we are really looking forward to the opportunity to play in memory of such a great man, as well as a fantastic local cause.

NPBFC would love as many people as possible to come down and support the charity and the players involved on matchday.

The game will be played at Darley Playing Fields, Station Road, Darley, HG3 2PW; with a planned 1pm kick off on Saturday 27 July 2024.

There will be a raffle, BBQ and donation buckets so please join us for a great day and help us raise funds for this special place that has touched so many lives of Harrogate people.

See the justgiving page