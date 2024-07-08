‘Mane’ Event Returns for Yorkshire-based Good Causes with chance to win up to £20,000

York Racecourse and Sky Bet team up to give Yorkshire-based good causes opportunity to win a £20,000 donation in the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake

Remaining shortlisted entrants to also receive £1,000 donation

York Racecourse and Sky Bet are ‘out of the gates’ once again, having teamed up to give Yorkshire-based charities, foundations and community groups the opportunity to receive a donation of up to £20,000, as part of this year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Inviting entries from local charities and community groups from across the county, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake will see 22 good causes shortlisted and matched with a runner from this year’s Sky Bet Ebor on Saturday 24th August at York Racecourse.

With £20,000 up for grabs for the charity matched with the winner, the shortlisted causes will learn of their contender in the live TV draw taking place on Thursday 22nd August.

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit, but 2nd and 3rd place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively, with all remaining shortlisted entrants also given a £1,000 donation to put towards their project/initiative.

Running until Wednesday 31st July, applicants simply need to fill in an online form to enter, providing background on the work they do in the community, and a specific project or activity they’d use the money for, if their horse was to run to victory.

Last year’s race saw Sheffield Voices ‘rein’ victorious, after the success of Absurde in 2023, as Frankie Dettori rode to victory for a second consecutive year, meaning £20,000 headed to the south “Riding” to support their ongoing efforts.

Kathryn Littlewood, Manager of Sheffield Voices, said: We were absolutely thrilled to win last year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake. The £20,000 prize has made a tremendous impact on our self-advocacy project for young people, bringing them together and giving them a voice to allow them to make changes and live their lives the way they want to. The initiative not only provides crucial funding but also raises awareness for the incredible work done by local charities. It’s such a fantastic opportunity and an amazing day out, so we encourage all Yorkshire-based good causes to participate.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, commented: We’re delighted to once again partner with Sky Bet for the Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake for what is not only a pinnacle event in our racing calendar but also a fantastic opportunity to highlight and support the vital work of good causes throughout Yorkshire. It’s an honour to provide important contributions to these organisations and recognise their dedication and impact on our local communities. We’re eager to hear the inspiring stories from this year’s applicants and looking forward to welcoming the shortlisted entrants to the races for a memorable day, surrounded by the vibrant atmosphere and support of thousands of racegoers.

Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR at Sky Betting & Gaming, added: Last year’s event was a great success, and we’re excited to continue this tradition and support these worthy causes. Not only does the festival provide vital financial support but it also provides a platform for these organisations to showcase their remarkable work. It’s amazing to see the positive changes these donations have brought to local charities in the past, so we encourage all eligible causes to apply and join us this year at another exciting event.

To enter, fill out the entry form here.

So that official sponsors Sky Bet can comply with their obligation to prevent the promotion of gambling to children, nominations for organisations or projects aimed exclusively at individuals aged under 18 will not be eligible.