Northallerton stabbing Incident

Officers investigating a stabbing in Northallerton that happened on Tuesday (2 July 2024) have this evening charged a suspect.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder. He is remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow morning (Friday 05 July 2024).

At just after 2.30pm on Tuesday ( 02 July 2024) we responded to a report that a person had been stabbed with a needle on Zetland Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries but has responded well to treatment in hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.