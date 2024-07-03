Harrogate care home invites local community to join them for football & friendship at England’s quarter-final Euro match

The Granby Care Home are encouraging older people who may be watching the football alone, to be part of their friendly fanzone

With an estimated 14,000 people over the age of 65 living in North Yorkshire experiencing loneliness all or most of the time, The Granby Care Home in Harrogate are inviting members of the local community to join residents at the home to watch England’s quarter-final Euros match against Switzerland on Saturday 6th July.

The care home will be showing the match on the big screen and a warm welcome, a friendly atmosphere, a comfy chair and refreshments will be offered to anyone who would like to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in the company of the care home’s residents and team members.

Ruby Audi, the care home’s manager, said: Football fever has well and truly arrived here at The Granby Care Home, and we’d love to welcome local people to join us to watch the match. Loneliness can lead to a decline in health and wellbeing and it’s important that we look for ways to help older people who may be isolated, feel part of our community. We run lots of community activities throughout the year and big sports events like the Euros are great for bringing people together and encouraging them to meet new friends.

The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate, HG1 4SR and members of the community are welcome from 4.30pm on Saturday 6th July. Please call 01423 505511 to confirm your attendance. www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby