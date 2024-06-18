Join St Cecilia Orchestra in the beautiful surroundings of Holy Trinity Church, Ripon at 7.30 pm on Saturday 22nd June for the final concert of their 2024-25 season, in a programme bringing together some of the greatest ever German composers: J S Bach, Brahms and Richard Strauss.

Billed as ‘the revenge of the violas’ by the Netherlands Bach Society, Bach’s final Brandenburg concerto eschews tradition by placing the viola (Bach’s own instrument of choice) centre stage. Two viola players take the starring roles and St Cecilia is delighted to welcome back Katie Jarvis, together with Josephine Wells, to perform the work. Both players enjoy busy freelance careers across the North of England, between them playing with Opera North, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Northern Ballet and Manchester Camerata to name just a few. Audience members will also remember Katie’s beautiful performance of the Mozart ‘Sinfonia Concertante’ with St Cecilia last summer.

Brahms’ sunny and gentle Serenade No 2 is also notable for its featuring of the viola: the string section is without violins, giving it a uniquely rich sound and allowing the wind players to sing through the texture. The Serenade is an early work, with warm and gracious melodies, but forays into roaming harmonies and intricate cross-rhythms foretell the thumbprints of Brahms’ mature style to come. A suite of music from Richard Strauss’ much-loved comic opera, Der Rosenkavalier, concludes the concert, with St Cecilia’s wind players taking centre stage. Arranged by oboist Nigel Shore, the Harmoniemusik takes the listener on a whirlwind tour of highlights from the opera – scored in three movements to reflect the three acts.

Tickets, priced at £20 for adults and free for under 18s, can be bought online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia, from Harrogate Theatre box office, the Little Ripon Bookshop or on the door from 7pm