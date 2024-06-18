Harrogate town centre altercation investigation

It happened on Friday 14 June 2024 at approximately 4.20pm on Oxford Street at the junction with Beulah Street. An altercation occurred outside the Blue Cross Shop and three people were assaulted.

Following the incident, officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Several people witnessed the incident and officers are now appealing for anyone who has information that has not spoken to police to come forward. Please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240105255 when passing on information.