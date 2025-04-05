Fatal collision investigation from incident near Ripley

Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage following a fatal collision at Ripley.

B6165 west of Ripley, near to Mill House

At around 7.20pm on Thursday (3 April 2025).

It involved a small white Audi SUV driven by an 83-year-old man, and a dark blue Ford Fiesta driven by a 34-year-old man.

Both men, who are from the Harrogate area, were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The collision scene remained closed with diversions in place until around 9.30pm.

The driver of the Audi died in hospital.

Police are supporting his family while the investigation continues.

If you can help in any way, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12250059028 when providing details.