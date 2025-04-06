Sun shines on Springtime Live

Tractors and livestock helped to tell the story of farming to thousands of children at Springtime Live as the sun shone at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday.

This hugely successful celebration of farming, food and the countryside is hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show with a mission to capture the imaginations of young generations about the countryside and where food comes from.

Children enjoyed meeting sheep and pigs, as well as heavy horses, exotic animals and creepy crawlies. A whole raft of free demonstrations, displays and hands-on workshops entertained young visitors, from craftmaking, horse shoeing in The Forge and archaeological dig experiences to drystone walling, mini Rovers and the story of grain from field to fork.

TV and internet star Chloé Fuller and her Super Spaniel Shows, about a day in the life of an Assistance Dog, drew big crowds and showed that disability is no barrier to success.

Popular attractions also included Diggerland, ride-on tractors provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music dance classes and tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.