Tractor Fest attracts largest ever number of enthusiasts and families

A record-breaking number of enthusiasts and families enjoyed the sights and sounds of Tractor Fest at the weekend – the largest tractor festival in the UK.

Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon was the magnificent setting for Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), held on 8 and 9 June 2024.

Now in its 18th year, the show attracted 15,000 visitors over the two days with more than 1,600 vintage and modern tractors on display and 1,000 other exhibits including the largest ever display of stationary engines.

Major themes and displays this year included orange tractors, European vehicles and the marking of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings which saw the Ripon Community Poppy Project’s life-sized knitted tank taking pride of place in Newby’s grounds.

YVA chair Kevin Watson said: This year was our biggest celebration of agricultural machinery with more than 2,500 exhibits on display in 120 acres of Newby’s beautiful parkland. Enthusiasts and tractor lovers from across the UK and the world travel to the show which proves year on year to be a fantastic family weekend.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.