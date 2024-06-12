£13m building project commences at Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic

Building work has commenced to transform office space in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate into the new Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic offering diagnostic and Spire GP services, as well as treatments for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions; and minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot & ankle surgery.
This £13m investment will create 30 new jobs within Harrogate and provide people across North Yorkshire faster access to one of Spire’s GPs, to X-ray, ultrasound and MRI scans, and to surgery that does not require an overnight stay.
Due to open its doors in late 2024 and deliver up to 1,500 surgical procedures every year, Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed across Britain. By investing in new clinic facilities like this in Harrogate, Spire Healthcare is broadening its community healthcare services to complement its 39 hospital sites across England, Wales and Scotland.
This investment into North Yorkshire will create up to 30 new jobs including GPs, nurses, radiographers, healthcare assistants, housekeeping, administrative, patient concierge, and engineering colleagues.
Helen Atkinson, Spire Healthcare’s Clinics Director said:
The development of Spire’s Harrogate Clinic is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed in community areas across Britain. This means that more people are closer to accessing healthcare and the diagnoses they need more quickly, so they can get better, sooner. We are also pleased to be offering 30 new jobs for people in the local area.
We know that people want fast access to high quality care outside of the hospital setting, at times suited to their busy lives. This is why we are opening new clinics which offer a range of services including ophthalmology, dermatology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, general practice, alongside complementary services such as sports medicine. Providing medical care in the community leaves our hospital colleagues at the nearby Spire Leeds, Elland and Methley Park Hospitals with the capacity to continue delivering more complex treatment for patients.