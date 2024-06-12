£13m building project commences at Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic

Building work has commenced to transform office space in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate into the new Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic offering diagnostic and Spire GP services, as well as treatments for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions; and minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot & ankle surgery.

This £13m investment will create 30 new jobs within Harrogate and provide people across North Yorkshire faster access to one of Spire’s GPs, to X-ray, ultrasound and MRI scans, and to surgery that does not require an overnight stay.

Due to open its doors in late 2024 and deliver up to 1,500 surgical procedures every year, Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed across Britain. By investing in new clinic facilities like this in Harrogate, Spire Healthcare is broadening its community healthcare services to complement its 39 hospital sites across England, Wales and Scotland.

This investment into North Yorkshire will create up to 30 new jobs including GPs, nurses, radiographers, healthcare assistants, housekeeping, administrative, patient concierge, and engineering colleagues.