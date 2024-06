Following the end of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race an Police officer was assaulted.

It happened at 16:30 on 8 June 2024, outside the SO! BAR on Fisher Street.

An arrest was made at the time and subsequently charged with:

1) Assault by beating an emergency worker

2) Use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress

The officer was a a Special Police Officer, meaning they gave their time for free. He need four stitches to a head wound.