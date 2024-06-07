Ripon upskirting incident

Police are investigating an incident in Ripon when a man lifted a schoolgirl’s skirt up and took a photograph, and have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

They are appealing for the man to come forward and to members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him.

Officers believe the man will have important information that will assist the investigation.

Earlier today (7 June 2024) officers issued an appeal to members of the public for information following the incident.

Between 8.20am and 8.40am on the morning of Friday 7 June, the 11-year-old girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.

The man has seen by nearby workmen to start walking quickly behind the girl, pull up her skirt and take a photograph on his phone. This happened near the traffic lights at the bottom of Allhallowsgate.

He was challenged by the workmen and then ran off down Stonebridgegate towards Aldi and is then believed to have headed in the direction of Princess Close.

The criminal offence of ‘upskirting’ was created in 2019 under the Voyeurism Act when it received Royal Assent in February. Police and prosecutors have now updated their guidance to ensure the law is properly enforced – with offenders facing up to 2 years in jail and being placed on the sex offenders register.

If you can assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12240100245. Or email phil.evans1@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.